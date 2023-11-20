Birthdays
Several Virginia counties under air quality alert

Several Virginia counties are under air quality alerts.
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Several counties across Virginia are under an air quality alert due to smoke from the Big Island wildfire.

The fire has spread 7,614 acres and is 27% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The following counties are under air quality alert:

  • Bath County
  • Alleghany County
  • Botetourt County
  • Bedford County
  • Campbell County
  • Amherst County
  • Rockbridge County

