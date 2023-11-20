Several Virginia counties under air quality alert

(WDBJ) - Several counties across Virginia are under an air quality alert due to smoke from the Big Island wildfire.

The fire has spread 7,614 acres and is 27% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The following counties are under air quality alert:

Bath County

Alleghany County

Botetourt County

Bedford County

Campbell County

Amherst County

Rockbridge County

