Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke receives injured Bobcat kitten

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke has received its third Bobcat kitten of the year.

The organization says the Bobcat had been hit by a driver.

The organization says a concerned citizen noticed the kitten dragging herself along the side of the road and barely alive near the Peaks of Otter in Bedford. During admission, the organization learned she had a concussion, severe trauma to the face, and several broken teeth.

In addition to the significant trauma, she was also very anemic and was unable to eat on her own for several days, according to the organization.

After being given fluid therapy, oxygen treatment, and several life-saving medications, the kitten is doing better, according to the organization. She’s still dealing with some of the lingering effects of the head trauma but the organization expects that to resolve with time.

The organization hopes the kitten will soon join 2 other orphaned Bobcat kittens being held at the center and overwinter with them until their release in the spring.

