Thanksgiving side dishes: Caramelized sweet potatoes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A full table on Thanksgiving means a selection of side dishes. This week we are giving you a taste of the recipes our families love and Kate kicked it off with one of her favorites, a plate full of caramelized sweet potatoes.

Ingredients:

3 sweet potatoes

1 stick of butter

3/4 cups of brown sugar

Directions:

Peel the sweet potatoes

Cut potatoes into spears that are as close to equal sizes as possible

Heat up sauce pan and add butter

Once butter melts add brown sugar

Stir until it is all combined and then add sweet potatoes

Stir sweet potatoes into the brown sugar mixture so that each potato is covered in the syrup

Cover potatoes and stir periodically until potatoes are soft and butter is bubbling and more of a syrupy consistency

Take off the heat, serve and enjoy!

