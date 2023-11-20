Birthdays
Thanksgiving side dishes: Caramelized sweet potatoes

Sweet Potato Recipe
Sweet Potato Recipe(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A full table on Thanksgiving means a selection of side dishes. This week we are giving you a taste of the recipes our families love and Kate kicked it off with one of her favorites, a plate full of caramelized sweet potatoes.

Ingredients:

  • 3 sweet potatoes
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 3/4 cups of brown sugar

Directions:

  • Peel the sweet potatoes
  • Cut potatoes into spears that are as close to equal sizes as possible
  • Heat up sauce pan and add butter
  • Once butter melts add brown sugar
  • Stir until it is all combined and then add sweet potatoes
  • Stir sweet potatoes into the brown sugar mixture so that each potato is covered in the syrup
  • Cover potatoes and stir periodically until potatoes are soft and butter is bubbling and more of a syrupy consistency
  • Take off the heat, serve and enjoy!

