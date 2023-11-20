Thanksgiving side dishes: Caramelized sweet potatoes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A full table on Thanksgiving means a selection of side dishes. This week we are giving you a taste of the recipes our families love and Kate kicked it off with one of her favorites, a plate full of caramelized sweet potatoes.
Ingredients:
- 3 sweet potatoes
- 1 stick of butter
- 3/4 cups of brown sugar
Directions:
- Peel the sweet potatoes
- Cut potatoes into spears that are as close to equal sizes as possible
- Heat up sauce pan and add butter
- Once butter melts add brown sugar
- Stir until it is all combined and then add sweet potatoes
- Stir sweet potatoes into the brown sugar mixture so that each potato is covered in the syrup
- Cover potatoes and stir periodically until potatoes are soft and butter is bubbling and more of a syrupy consistency
- Take off the heat, serve and enjoy!
