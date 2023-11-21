Birthdays
Buena Vista woman killed in Halifax County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buena Vista woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Halifax County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at approximately 8:19 p.m. on Rt. 501 near Stage Coach Road.

The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving north on Rt. 501 when they drove into the southbound lane to pass the vehicle in front of it. As the driver did so, they encountered a Honda Civic traveling southbound. The drivers of the Jeep and the Honda swerved to avoid each other but ended up hitting each other head-on.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger of the Honda, 23-year-old Soriah Lunt, died at the scene.

The driver and five passengers inside the Jeep were all taken to hospitals for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending.

