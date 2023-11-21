Elliston man found guilty of felony charges for Jan. 6 capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - An Elliston man was found guilty Tuesday of felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions in the January 6, 2021 capitol breach.

Jeremy Groseclose, 41, was found guilty of felony civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. Groseclose was also convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and parading, demonstration, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Groseclose was arrested by the FBI on Feb. 25, 2021.

According to the government’s evidence, there are at least 18 videos and images of Groseclose in the building with the mob of rioters.

The Department of Justice says Groseclose’s actions prevented U.S. Capitol Police from accessing the scene by prying the door open and placing a barricade of chairs and trash cans.

Security footage also captured Groseclose taking pictures and videos of the scene, including an image of suspected blood on the floor of the Capitol Building outside of the Rotunda. The images and videos were not found on his phone but police say he sent messages to others instructing them to delete the evidence.

Groseclose’s sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, according to the Department of Justice.

