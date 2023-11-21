Funky Goat Farm talks goat milk-inspired products

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@Four talked with a family owned business, the Funky Goat Farm, about their inventory.

The Funky Goat Farm is locally run from the start to finish of the product making process. The farm milks the goats, make the products, prints the labels, packages items, runs the store, and ships the products.

Watch the interview to learn more about their soaps, lotions and other items!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.