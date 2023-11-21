Birthdays
Funky Goat Farm talks goat milk-inspired products

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@Four talked with a family owned business, the Funky Goat Farm, about their inventory.

The Funky Goat Farm is locally run from the start to finish of the product making process. The farm milks the goats, make the products, prints the labels, packages items, runs the store, and ships the products.

Watch the interview to learn more about their soaps, lotions and other items!

Goat Soaps and Lotion
Pumpkin Muffin Recipe
Tips for Thanksgiving Conversation
Navigate controversial conversations this Thanksgiving
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Governor orders flags lowered in honor of Chesapeake shooting victims