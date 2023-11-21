Governor orders flags lowered in honor of Chesapeake shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half staff Wednesday, in honor of six people killed in a shooting last year in Chesapeake.

A Walmart manager pulled a handgun before an employee meeting November 22, 2022 and began firing around the break room of the store, killing six people before shooting himself.

Youngkin’s order reads:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the of the victims, their families, and the entire Chesapeake community following last year’s shooting.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 21st day of November, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

