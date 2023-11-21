Healthier Pumpkin Spice Muffins!

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Say goodbye to butter and saturated fat. These pumpkin spice chocolate chip muffins are easy to make and cut out some of the unhealthy ingredients most muffins have.

The best part is they only use four ingredients and take just 20 minutes to bake! Enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Muffins Recipe

1 box spice cake mix.

1 can pureed pumpkin (NOT pumpkin pie mix) 15 oz.

1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce (one snack size cup)

8 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips

Optional: 1/2 cup walnuts or 1/2 cut craisins

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Mix pumpkin puree and applesauce together.

Add cake mix, mix until smooth.

Note: batter will be thick. It’s okay! It’s supposed to be thick!

Stir in chocolate chips.

Fill muffin tins (lined or unlined and sprayed with cooking spray) 3/4 full.

Bake at 350 for 20-22 minutes until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let cool slightly before removing from tin.

Makes approximately 16 muffins.

Note: These freeze well. Once they cool to room temperature, flash freeze them (place on a cookie sheet in the freezer for an hour) then put them in a Ziplock or other storage container and store in the freezer for up to a month.

Enjoy!

