Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Letters to Santa: USPS starts Operation Santa to get letters to the North Pole

USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.
USPS helps Santa answer kids' letters via Operation Santa.(CNN, USPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You better watch out and you better not cry - Operation Santa is underway at the U.S. Postal Service!

This year’s Thanksgiving week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

It helps ensure children’s letters to Santa make it to elves and human helpers who assist with gifts.

To participate, kids will need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

The postal service says Santa’s address is 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 8888.

You can also help Santa and his elves fulfill a child’s wishes by adopting a letter! Check out the USPS website for more information.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres
Periods of rain and some rain may fall heavily at times.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: All-day soaker to impact holiday travels
Roanoke Shooting
No arrests made after two hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke shooting
Several Virginia counties are under air quality alerts.
Several Virginia counties under air quality alert
Bryan Stinespring announced as new Roanoke College football coach... 11.20.23
Roanoke College announces new football coach

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps
Roanoke GVP Meeting
Roanoke GVP Meeting
The judge initially sentenced Coleman to 30 years in prison, but she will spend the final five...
Woman who played role in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase sentenced
Roanoke Police investigating patrol car crash