Navigate controversial conversations this Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays are a great time for loved ones to reconnect, but those dinner table chats can boil over and lead to some unwanted tension.

To help avoid those family feuds is Virginia Tech Professor Todd Schenk joined Here @ Home with several tips.

Schenk works in the School of Public and International Affairs and explained that even though the conversations can be difficult, they are valuable.

While despite how strongly you present your case, you might never change someone’s mind, but these talks can create a better understanding of someone’s perspective and build empathy.

Schenk recommends waiting for an appropriate time to dive into hot button topics and possibly setting ground rules ahead of time so the conversations can be productive and not destructive.

