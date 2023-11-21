Birthdays
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue shares Thanksgiving fire safety tips

CPSC says Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for cooking fires
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for cooking fires, with an average of 1,600 each year.

Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue came on Here @ Home with some fire safety reminders for this season.

He says if something is on the stovetop, stay in the kitchen.

If you do plan to fry your turkey, experts say be sure to do it outside, away from your home. Never use a turkey fryer in an enclosed area like a garage or porch.

Learn more safety tips by watching the interview segment.

