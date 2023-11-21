Birthdays
Roanoke Police investigating patrol car crash

(WDBJ)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a crash involving a patrol car that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the patrol car was travelling north on Franklin Road SW around 1 p.m. when a vehicle pulled out in front of the officer. The officer was unable to avoid the collision and struck the other car.

The officer and K9 did not sustain any injuries. The other driver did not report serious injuries but was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS, according to police.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

