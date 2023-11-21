Shop Local Showcase: Cocoa Mill

Birthdays
Cocoa Mill is located in Lexington
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This holiday season, you can stock up on sweets at the Cocoa Mill in Lexington.

This Christmas will be the second at its new location on North Lee Highway.

Owner and head chocolatier Mike Mayo came by Here @ Home to talk about all the customizable goodies.

The Cocoa Mill can help with stocking stuffers, advent calendars, and corporate giving.

Watch the interview for more information.

