Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Two hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke shooting

Roanoke Shooting
Roanoke Shooting(WDBJ7)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been hospitalized after a Monday night shooting in Northwest Roanoke.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th Street to reports of two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

The road remains blocked until further notice.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Containment up on Matts Creek fire
Rain will arrive overnight tonight into Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: All-day soaking rain to impact holiday travels
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
PHOTOS: See Matts Creek fire in Bedford County
Timelapse Released of Matts Creek Firefight
Matts Creek fire tops 10,800 acres
Botetourt County Sheriffs search for missing hiker
Botetourt County authorities search for missing hiker in Roaring Run

Latest News

Firm briefs Roanoke City Council on Evans Spring master plan
Consultant briefs Roanoke City Council on master plan for Evans Spring property
Hazel Health
Roanoke City Schools are providing free mental health services
Stinespring RC Football Coach
Stinespring RC Football Coach
Evan Springs Development
Evan Springs Development