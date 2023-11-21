Two hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been hospitalized after a Monday night shooting in Northwest Roanoke.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th Street to reports of two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

The road remains blocked until further notice.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

