3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Pro linebacker three times.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) – Just hours after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, linebacker Shaquille Leonard made an appearance at his annual Thanksgiving giveaway at a church in Indianapolis, where he gave away hundreds of turkeys and side dishes.

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Pro linebacker three times.

He only played in three games last season due to injuries.

“I just wish it would have went a little different. I felt like I gave a lot to this community, gave a lot to the team. I gave a lot to the organization,” Leonard said.

He continued, “I just felt like I gave, I just feel like I should have been there through the end, I guess. You know, I think that’s one thing that I’m most hurt about. I wouldn’t mind, you know, if I had to take a back seat role or whatever the case, I just felt like I left them boys out to dry.”

Leonard said goodbye to Indianapolis on social media, sharing his love for the city and his regrets for never bringing a trophy to the area.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said they’re incredibly grateful for his contributions to the team and the city over the past six seasons.

Crash Kills Two in Wythe County