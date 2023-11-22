AAA expects more than 1.4 million Virginians will travel this Thanksgiving weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be some of the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA expects more than 1.4 million Virginians are going to travel Wednesday through Sunday and 1.3 million will be out on the roads.

“When you look at the numbers, about 91% of people traveling for Thanksgiving here in Virginia, will be hitting the roads, which is not a big surprise when you look at Virginia and being on the East Coast and some of the big cities being along the big interstates at 81/95. So that’s not a huge surprise,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson.

Dean said if you are hitting the roads Wednesday, it’s best to pack your patience.

“What happens on Wednesday, we see it happen every year. Folks try and get out of work a little bit early and jump on the roadway and what does that end up doing? You leave work at 2:30. You jump back in the car, but suddenly you’re back in the evening commute with all those evening commute drivers and all the holiday drivers and it tends to create massive backups on that Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” said Dean.

AAA estimates it will rescue more than 350,000 drivers across the country during the holiday weekend and more than 6,000 of those calls will be right here in Virginia.

He says it’s better to check your car before you leave for your destination.

“Nobody wants to be stopped on the side of the road and let’s be honest, it’s very dangerous on the roadside, especially on a holiday weekend where there’s high volumes of traffic out there and your car may be stopped inches or feet away from traffic,” said Dean.

And some good for drivers, Dean says gas prices are nearing the lowest prices of the year.

Wednesday in Virginia the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.12.

