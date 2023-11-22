Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

“All threats effectively mitigated” from Matts Creek fire

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Containment of the Matts Creek fire in Bedford and Rockbridge counties remains at 57% as of noon Wednesday, according to the US Forest Service. It has burned 11,020 acres, which is about 17 square miles. Those numbers have not changed since Tuesday afternoon.

The forest service says, “All the hard work completed by firefighters prior to the arrival of the rain has paid off. All threats have been effectively mitigated!”

Drones are being used Wednesday to identify any remaining sources of heat across portions of the fire. Firefighters will continue to patrol and mitigate any hazards or issues that may pose a threat, according to firefighters.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is back open to public travel in the fire area of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, but travelers are urged to be cautious, as fire crews continue to work.

Click here for other stories about the Matts Creek fire.

Matts Creek Fire Map... 11/22/23
Matts Creek Fire Map... 11/22/23(US Forest Service)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire... 11.21.23
More than half of the Matts Creek fire has been contained
Rain helps slow down Matts Creek Wildfire.
Firefighters say Matts Creek wildfire was human-caused
Roanoke Shooting
No arrests made after two hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke shooting
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash
Sunshine returns on Thursday.
Dry conditions build in again

Latest News

Jacob Foskey Mugshot
Roanoke man arrested for murder
Crash Kills Two in Wythe County
Matts Creek Fire Briefing/US Forest Service... 11.22.23
Matts Creek Fire Briefing/US Forest Service... 11.22.23
Full Forecast: Trending Dry