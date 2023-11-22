“All threats effectively mitigated” from Matts Creek fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Containment of the Matts Creek fire in Bedford and Rockbridge counties remains at 57% as of noon Wednesday, according to the US Forest Service. It has burned 11,020 acres, which is about 17 square miles. Those numbers have not changed since Tuesday afternoon.

The forest service says, “All the hard work completed by firefighters prior to the arrival of the rain has paid off. All threats have been effectively mitigated!”

Drones are being used Wednesday to identify any remaining sources of heat across portions of the fire. Firefighters will continue to patrol and mitigate any hazards or issues that may pose a threat, according to firefighters.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is back open to public travel in the fire area of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, but travelers are urged to be cautious, as fire crews continue to work.

Matts Creek Fire Map... 11/22/23 (US Forest Service)

