Businesses to face local enforcement of statewide ban on skill games

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - After the Virginia Supreme Court reinstated the Commonwealth’s ban on skill games, businesses that host the machines have been facing a patchwork of enforcement.

The games are now illegal across Virginia, but business owners in some areas are still waiting to learn how long they have to disable the machines.

The Clearbrook Mini-Mart in Roanoke County is a typical convenience store with a full inventory of groceries and snacks, and several electronic games in the corner.

Owner Priyank Soni and fellow businessmen Dharmendra Patel and Jay Patel say losing the machines will have a big impact on their finances, the number of people they can employ and perhaps even the number of stores they can afford to operate.

“This revenue helps us to survive in this inflation,” said Jay Patel.

“It helps to grow, to have more employees,” said Soni. “If the machines are gone, we’re going to lose a lot of employees, revenues. It’s going to be down.”

“There are a couple of stores in everybody’s portfolio, that without the games won’t stand on its own, profitably,” said Dharmendra Patel. “So, we have to question whether we want to keep them open or not.”

The business owners are waiting for more direction from authorities in the localities where they operate. They say they will follow the law and disable the machines if necessary.

Pace-O-Matic is the company that placed about 5,000 Queen of Virginia skill game machines across the Commonwealth.

The company has followed the direction of Virginia’s Attorney General and disabled all of the devices across the state.

But like many local business owners, Pace-O-Matic is hoping state lawmaker will give the games another look.

Michael Barley is Pace-O-Matic’s Chief Public Affairs Officer.

“As we roll into the holidays and the new year this is a really difficult time to have this happen, and we’re sensitive to that,” Barley told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We wish it hadn’t, but we do think that with session just starting here right after the new year, we think there’s a real opportunity to use this as a springboard into session and to find a reasonable solution.”

