EARLY YEARS: Sticking close to a routine as best you can will help prevent holiday meltdowns and tantrums

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Family gatherings, holiday travel and lots of late nights create fun memories this season.

But they’re also breeding grounds for cranky kids.

One major reason is that families toss aside their normal routines.

“Kids are often staying up much later than they normally are. If they’re still napping, oftentimes the naps are disrupted or eliminated. And it’s hard to have adequate sleep if you’re on the road and traveling,” says brain wellness expert Dr. Rebecca Jackson, chief program officer with Brain Balance.

“We’ve got differences in how much screen time our kids are engaging in, how much physical activity, what they’re eating,” says Jackson.

As she puts it, a tired brain is a negative brain.

So, what can parents do to prevent holiday meltdowns?

Dr Jackson says understand that younger kids have a tougher time handling schedule and setting changes.

That’s why sensory breaks are crucial.

“So, just taking a few minutes to just go outside for a walk or shift rooms for a little bit. And you want to do it ahead of time. You don’t want to wait until the moment of upset or meltdown to do that,” says Dr. Jackson.

She adds if you see your kid getting flushed, or having a change in behavior, make sure they take a few quiet moments per hour.

That should help make everyone’s holidays a bit brighter.

One side note, Dr. Jackson has released a new book, “Back on Track: A Practical Guide to Help Kids of All Ages Thrive”.

