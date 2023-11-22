Get into the holiday spirit at The Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace at Mountain Lake Lodge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can get into the holiday spirit at Mountain Lake Lodge. The resorts Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace begins on Friday, November 24.

President and CEO Heidi Stone came by Here @ Home to talk about some of the details.

The Christmas festivities are open to the public, and has activities for all ages. There will be be an ice rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, brunch with Santa, local performers, Santa’s Cabin, and a European Biergarten.

The grand illumination ceremony for the tree will be at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace will be open daily from November 21 through January 1. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.