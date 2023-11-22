Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board launches Tech Camp

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board is launching a new camp to connect young adults in our hometown with businesses who need employees.

The first Tech Camp is launching in December.

“Rather than try to bring in youth in a haphazard way, we would take the main industries of need in this region and pull together some businesses to do some camps that were really targeting those particular areas. That way, we hopefully will recruit people who are interested in learning more about career opportunities in those areas,” said Toni McLawhorn, Business & Development Manager for the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board.

Those who participate will learn many new skills.

“We have some businesses coming in to talk with them about career opportunities within their respective organization. We are taking them out to some businesses and for any of those field trips, we are providing transportation. They will be working to build their own Raspberry Pi mini computer which they will get to take home at the end of the camp,” said McLawhorn.

People ages eighteen to twenty-four can participate. They cannot currently be enrolled in school.

“It’s very important rather than just floundering around and trying this and trying that and maybe being on one job for six months and finding it doesn’t work out. This hopefully will give them an introduction to what is this industry about and is it something I think I really would like to explore and they get a chance to meet some of those business people,” said McLawhorn.

You will also be paid for your time in the camp.

“This program is actually an extension of our work experience program and so, the participants actually will be paid at $15 an hour stipend to participate,” said McLawhorn.

Registration for the Tech Camp is now open.

“If they’re interested, it is going to be first come first serve, because these are meant to be small groups. We don’t want large numbers,” said McLawhorn.

