Harvest Youth Board gives out over 3,000 free meals for annual Thanksgiving Eve Dinner

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville community received free Thanksgiving meals thanks to a group of young people who wanted to give back.

Volunteers were busy all Wednesday morning preparing hundreds of free meals for the Martinsville community to enjoy for Thanksgiving.

Turkey, stuffing, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, and more filled the plates for the Harvest Youth Board’s 6th annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner.

“We saw the need for Thanksgiving Eve dinner because there was no community meal at that time on Thanksgiving,” said Karli Foster, retired Harvest Youth Board member. “Thanksgiving really is about helping others and giving back to your community and thinking about all that you’re thankful for and eating a meal. So, we wanted to create a community event like this.”

Over a hundred volunteers prepared 3,500 free Thanksgiving meals Wednesday at Martinsville High School.

“We just want to make sure that everyone has a nice Thanksgiving meal, especially for the people who come in,” said Camille Underwood, Harvest Youth Board Grant Committee Chair. “It’s also just important that they have fellowship and feel at home. You never know what anyone is going through. So, anything that can help throughout this holiday season really can go a long way.”

Residents were invited to take the meal to go, eat it there, or have it delivered.

“I just think it’s very nice for people to get out and get together and get their minds off of things that are happening in the world,” said Isalene Martin, Martinsville resident.

One resident picked up meals to take to his friends who couldn’t make it to the dinner.

“They can’t get out to get it. They’re disabled with dementia and everything, so I like to help people out,” said Mike Coleman, Martinsville resident.

Families with children under 12 also received a book with their meals.

