Here’s a healthier alternative to green bean casserole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You’ve probably made a green bean casserole for Thanksgiving dinner. IF it’s one of the popular casseroles, chances are it is loaded with fat and calories. Here is an alternative that is not only healthy, but tasty. It can be made any time of year!

LewisGale dietitian Keya Price shares how to make the recipe with WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon.

Roasted Green Beans

1 pound fresh (or frozen) green beans

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Seasonings of your choice (onion powder, garlic powder, etc.)

1/4 cut sliced almonds (optional)

Preheat oven to 425

Wash the green beans and pat completely dry. Trim the stems off each side. For frozen green beans, let sit at room temperature for a couple of minutes to allow them to soften a bit.

Place green beans in a mixing bowl, drizzle with olive oil.

Add seasonings of your choice and toss.

Spread green beans on a cookie sheet lined with aluminum foil.

Sprinkle sliced almonds on top.

Bake for 20 minutes or until green beans are tender and almonds are browned.

Notes: A sprinkle of lemon juice after roasting can add a zesty flavor.

If you prefer your almonds not as crunchy, you can add them after 10 minutes of cooking and then return the green beans to the oven for the remaining ten minutes.

