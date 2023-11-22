Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

JMU, Attorney General opt to not file lawsuit against NCAA

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, left, and James Madison University President Jonathan...
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, left, and James Madison University President Jonathan Alger on the sideline during a JMU football game against App State on Nov. 18, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Just days after Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hinted at a lawsuit against the NCAA, litigation is no longer on the table, at least for now.

The shocking announcement comes after Miyares said, “Stay tuned for Monday,” in an exclusive interview with WHSV and the Daily News-Record.

James Madison released the following statement on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s developments come after James Madison had appealed to the NCAA a second-time for bowl eligibility. The NCAA a week later denied their request.

JMU finds themselves in ineligible to compete for a bowl game as they’re in second-year of a two-year transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The only way the Dukes can compete in a bowl game is if there’s not enough six-win teams to fill all the bowl games.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire... 11.21.23
More than half of the Matts Creek fire has been contained
Rain helps slow down Matts Creek Wildfire.
Firefighters say Matts Creek wildfire was human-caused
Roanoke Shooting
No arrests made after two hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke shooting
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash
Sunshine returns on Thursday.
Dry conditions build in again

Latest News

Stinespring RC Football Coach
Stinespring RC Football Coach
Stinespring Named Roanoke College Head Coach
Stinespring Named Roanoke College Head Coach
Bryan Stinespring announced as new Roanoke College football coach... 11.20.23
Roanoke College announces new football coach
Liberty Football Stadium Gets Expansion
No. 25 Liberty stays unbeaten after Kaidon Salter accounts for 4 touchdowns in 49-25 win over UMass