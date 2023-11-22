Birthdays
LewisGale Hospital Alleghany sends meals and a message to firefighters

Employees of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany prepared 280 meals for firefighters on the Matts...
Employees of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany prepared 280 meals for firefighters on the Matts Creek fire.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The wildfire that started in Bedford County 10 days ago brought firefighters from across the country.

And the people of western Virginia have been showing their gratitude in a variety of ways.

Just one example comes from employees of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany.

“It really just started as something that was just laid up on my heart to do something for these firefighters,” said ICU nurse Kaleigh Tinsley. “You know they’ve been working endlessly trying to put this out.”

Tinsley has been following the Matts Creek Fire, and said she appreciates the sacrifice many have made to leave their families and take on a difficult challenge in our backyard.

Tinsley told us her coworkers at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany rallied around the idea of doing something for them - collecting donations, shopping for food and turning out to prepare meals.

“When I got there my team leaders had a huge group in the room getting everything ready and it was overwhelming to see the amount of help I’ve had with this,” Tinsley said in an interview. “So, we got it all together and we ended up making 280 lunches to take over there.”

They delivered the food on Tuesday evening, and Tinsley said she hopes the firefighters received a message along with the meals.

“Some days it probably seems that it’s just them on the lines doing everything and they are,” she said, “but there’s people in this community that are there for them. And we’re here to reach out to them, pray for them and do whatever we can on our end of things and hopefully that will lift their spirits and make this a smoother transition until they hopefully get this thing taken care of.”

In a Facebook post this week, the U.S. Forest Service said it appreciates the support of the community, but is not requesting donations.

The post suggested showing support by reducing the fire risk around your home, posting thank you notes in the community or making a contribution to a volunteer organization of your choice.

