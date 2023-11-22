Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Pedestrians hit in traffic in Lynchburg

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hit in traffic in Lynchburg Wednesday morning on Main Street, according to Lynchburg Police.

At 10:48 a.m. November 22, 2023, officers were called to the 1200 block of Main Street. Police determined the two adult victims had crossed the street without using a crosswalk and were hit by a driver. Both pedestrians were taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending, as the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Farrar with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire... 11.21.23
More than half of the Matts Creek fire has been contained
Rain helps slow down Matts Creek Wildfire.
Firefighters say Matts Creek wildfire was human-caused
Roanoke Shooting
No arrests made after two hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke shooting
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash
Sunshine returns on Thursday.
Dry conditions build in again

Latest News

Crash Kills Two in Wythe County
Two people were killed Wednesday in a crash in Wythe County, officials said.
Two killed in Wythe County crash
Highway traffic generic
VDOT to lift lane closures for safe travel during Thanksgiving
Smyth Co. Tractor Trailer Crash
Smyth Co. Tractor Trailer Crash