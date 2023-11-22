Pedestrians hit in traffic in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hit in traffic in Lynchburg Wednesday morning on Main Street, according to Lynchburg Police.

At 10:48 a.m. November 22, 2023, officers were called to the 1200 block of Main Street. Police determined the two adult victims had crossed the street without using a crosswalk and were hit by a driver. Both pedestrians were taken to a hospital for treatment of what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending, as the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Farrar with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

