Roanoke Police Department and Gun Violence Prevention Commission working together to combat gun violence in our hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Chief Booth was face to face with the Gun Violence Prevention Commission for the first time since taking over the department says that the collaborative effort to get guns off the streets is what works.

“I’m really excited about Roanoke, three weeks in and not only with the officers, but with the community members. People seem to be very open to some of my ideas, and so excited to be here, " said Booth.

Chief Scott Booth is eager to work alongside the gun violence prevention commission because the work they do feeds into prevention and intervention which he thinks will be successful in lowering the number of gun violence incidents. The Roanoke Police Department continues to increase their engagement with the community in efforts to reduce gun violence.

“We met at 15th and Hanover last week in a parking lot, and about 40 of us went out just knocked on doors. Maybe that’s not necessarily a crime fighting tool, but it makes people they recognize who I am as chief and who my officers are. So I think that’s a great first step to reduce violence in the community that builds trust,” explained Booth. The police department has improved their responses with all gun violence incidents in the three weeks that Booth has been chief, he feels that this is a great effort in reducing those numbers.

“I wasn’t happy with that, so we have improved our responses to especially our non fatal shootings drastically. And next week, we’re even going to add more resources to that, because I think if we’re not responding to those incidents, with almost as much rigor and vigor, as we do our homicides, we’re missing the boat,” explained Booth.

With crime numbers being higher in Northwest Roanoke, the departments goal is to focus their resources to that area without running the risk of “over-policing”. “One of the ways we do that is just by walking through neighborhoods, talking to people, so they trust us and look at us as as legitimate. That’s very important in policing,” said Booth.

The police department will continue to engage with the community directly and work together with city leaders to greatly reduce gun violence in Roanoke. The next Roanoke PD community forum will be at the First Church of Nazarene on November 29th at 6pm. The department is encouraging members of the community to come out and engage with them.

