Shop Local Showcase: Book No Further

By WDBJ7 Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shop is helping families unwrap moving stories and exciting tales this holiday season. Book No Further in Roanoke is bringing us all the choices for the bookworms in your life.

Co-owner Doloris Vest came by Here @ Home to talk about all the books available. The store stocks books from local authors, and is also able to get unique books thanks to a partnership with a publisher in the United Kingdom. That partnership can also bring paperback versions of popular books to the store, which can be more affordable.

Book No Further will be open for Small Business Saturday on November 25.

The story is having Holiday Author Signings on Saturdays in December. It will also be open during Dickens of a Christmas.

Book No Further also has a book club called Books and Beans that meets at Little Green Hive in Grandin.

