Thanksgiving is Family Health History Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones. Health officials say it’s also a great time to talk about your family health history.

On Thanksgiving Day 2004, the Surgeon General launched a national public health campaign to help families dive into their health history. Since then, it has become a yearly event to raise public awareness about the importance of discussing health.

A spokesperson for the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District came on Here @ Home to talk about simple strategies people can use to start these conversations.

There’s a three prong approach:

Ask It Ask family members about what conditions they have or had, and at what age they were diagnosed Talk about chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure Ask where your ancestors are from Talk about the causes and ages of death of relatives from previous generations

Write It There is an online tool that can help suggest questions and organize information.

Share It Share the family health information with your healthcare provider Share the information with new generations



