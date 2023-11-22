Birthdays
Thanksgiving is Family Health History Day

Surgeon General has an online tool to help keep information organized
By WDBJ7 Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones. Health officials say it’s also a great time to talk about your family health history.

On Thanksgiving Day 2004, the Surgeon General launched a national public health campaign to help families dive into their health history. Since then, it has become a yearly event to raise public awareness about the importance of discussing health.

A spokesperson for the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District came on Here @ Home to talk about simple strategies people can use to start these conversations.

There’s a three prong approach:

  • Ask It
    • Ask family members about what conditions they have or had, and at what age they were diagnosed
    • Talk about chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure
    • Ask where your ancestors are from
    • Talk about the causes and ages of death of relatives from previous generations
  • Write It
    • There is an online tool that can help suggest questions and organize information.
  • Share It
    • Share the family health information with your healthcare provider
    • Share the information with new generations

