Thanksgiving is Family Health History Day
Surgeon General has an online tool to help keep information organized
Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones. Health officials say it’s also a great time to talk about your family health history.
On Thanksgiving Day 2004, the Surgeon General launched a national public health campaign to help families dive into their health history. Since then, it has become a yearly event to raise public awareness about the importance of discussing health.
A spokesperson for the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health District came on Here @ Home to talk about simple strategies people can use to start these conversations.
There’s a three prong approach:
- Ask It
- Ask family members about what conditions they have or had, and at what age they were diagnosed
- Talk about chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure
- Ask where your ancestors are from
- Talk about the causes and ages of death of relatives from previous generations
- Write It
- There is an online tool that can help suggest questions and organize information.
- Share It
- Share the family health information with your healthcare provider
- Share the information with new generations
