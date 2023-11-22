Tuesday was wettest day in over a year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A cold front brought a long-awaited soaking rain to Southwest Virginia Tuesday. In Roanoke, it was the most rain the city has seen in a day since Nov. 11, 2022.

Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville and Blacksburg beat daily rainfall records.

Tuesday Rain Totals (WDBJ Weather)

Tuesday Rain Totals (WDBJ Weather)

The Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County is seeing improving levels of containment. An estimated 2-3 inches of rainfall fell over the area, which equates to 600 million gallons of water.

HAS DROUGHT IMPROVED?

Throughout the month of November, we’ve been experiencing a rain deficit, but now Roanoke is trending above average. In Lynchburg, a very similar story is occurring with a 2.24 inch deficit before Tuesday, and now the city is trending near-average.

Monthly Rainfall Deficit (WDBJ Weather)

Although the rain was beneficial, it’s not expected to cure drought. If we look at rainfall totals since January first, many areas are still trending several inches below average. Lynchburg is the exception with a day of record rainfall in July.

Annual Rain Deficit (WDBJ7 Weather)

Our drought monitor from last week still shows a sliver of extreme drought. We’re expecting a new update Thursday, but we won’t see the impacts from Tuesday’s rain until next week.

Drought Monitor (WDBJ Weather)

