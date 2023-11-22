Two killed in Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near mile marker 43 on Interstate 77.

Police say the driver of a passenger vehicle was attempting to use an emergency crossover and collided with a northbound tractor trailer.

The names of the two people killed have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.