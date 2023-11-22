Birthdays
Two killed in Wythe County crash

Virginia State Police say a passenger vehicle was attempting to use an emergency cross over when it collided with a northbound tractor-trailer.
Two people were killed Wednesday in a crash in Wythe County, officials said.
Two people were killed Wednesday in a crash in Wythe County, officials said.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Wythe County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near mile marker 43 on Interstate 77.

Police say the driver of a passenger vehicle was attempting to use an emergency crossover and collided with a northbound tractor trailer.

The names of the two people killed have not been released.

