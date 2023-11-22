Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police Department is investigating a fatal tractor-trailer crash that occurred Tuesday on I-81.

According to police, two tractor-trailers collided around 6 p.m. on I-81 SB mile marker 38. The crash caused one of the tractor-trailers to overturn.

Police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the condition of the other driver has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres
Periods of rain and some rain may fall heavily at times.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: All-day soaker to impact holiday travels
Matts Creek Fire... 11.21.23
More than half of the Matts Creek fire has been contained
Roanoke Shooting
No arrests made after two hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke shooting
Several Virginia counties are under air quality alerts.
Several Virginia counties under air quality alert

Latest News

Roanoke Police investigating patrol car crash
Stock photo
Buena Vista woman killed in Halifax County crash
Police lights generic
Charges pending in connection with fatal Pittsylvania County crash
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Names released of two killed in Halifax County crash