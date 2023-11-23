Birthdays
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested

Augusta County Sheriff’s Deputy faces multiple charges following Virginia State Police investigation into early morning pursuit
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On September 29, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office released details of an early morning pursuit that started in Augusta County and ended in Albemarle County.

Following a crash, the suspect in the pursuit started running away, and the deputy in pursuit continued to chase the suspect on foot. Once the deputy caught up with the suspect, a brief physical altercation occurred while the Deputy took the suspect into custody.

Officials say the suspect in the pursuit was identified as Adam Ryan Martin and was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Virginia State Police then conducted an independent investigation into the incident. On Wednesday, November 22, police obtained arrest warrants for Sgt. William Mikolay.

Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on charges of felony malicious wounding, and misdemeanor assault and battery.

In a press release, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said, “Sgt. Mikolay was charged at the direction of the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney.” “The criminal justice arena will now review the facts surrounding both sides of this case,”

Sgt. Mikolay was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Mikolay is currently on paid administrative leave while this matter is pending trial.

