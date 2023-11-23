Chick-Fil-A in Bonsack, spreading the Christmas spirit early

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A popular fast food restaurant in Bonsack is spreading the Christmas spirit early this year. People from all over are visiting this Chick-Fil-A, and not just to get a chicken sandwich.”

“We actually have a lot of people just even come and take photographs. They’ll take family pictures, they’ll take pictures of their cars,” said Bianca Perez, the Director of Operations at the Bonsack Chick-Fil-A.

Over 50,000 lights cover the restaurant and the trees out front.

“I love Christmas, this is really going to the extreme but its great, My favorite part is the twinkling on the side,” said Cathy Maguire, a customer.

This is the third year the restaurant has gone above and beyond with Christmas decorations and lights.

“Our operator loves Christmas and he wanted to find a way to give back to the community in a way that , people didn’t have to come inside,” explained Perez.

She tells me they first started in 2021 when COVID-19 was at its peak. Initially, the goal was to alleviate stress from the pandemic during the holiday season.

“What better way to do that than light and give people the opportunity to come bring their families and still have some kind of hope in a dark time, because it was a pretty dark time. Every since then, we’ve just been doing it every year,” said Perez.

She says that last week, someone from Martinsville traveled all the way to Bonsack with his family just to see the lights. He isn’t the only one who was struck with this idea.

“They just like walk around or they’ll sit outside. They just say like, how awesome it is that we do this and that it brings them a lot of joy. Because Christmas to us, is a season, not just like one day. So if we can keep this up for the Christmas season, and bring joy to our community and give people something that they can come look at and enjoy and not have to pay anything for is awesome,” explained Perez.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.