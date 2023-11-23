Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Chick-Fil-A in Bonsack, spreading the Christmas spirit early

A popular fast food restaurant in Bonsack is spreading the Christmas spirit early this year.
A popular fast food restaurant in Bonsack is spreading the Christmas spirit early this year.(WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A popular fast food restaurant in Bonsack is spreading the Christmas spirit early this year. People from all over are visiting this Chick-Fil-A, and not just to get a chicken sandwich.”

“We actually have a lot of people just even come and take photographs. They’ll take family pictures, they’ll take pictures of their cars,” said Bianca Perez, the Director of Operations at the Bonsack Chick-Fil-A.

Over 50,000 lights cover the restaurant and the trees out front.

“I love Christmas, this is really going to the extreme but its great, My favorite part is the twinkling on the side,” said Cathy Maguire, a customer.

This is the third year the restaurant has gone above and beyond with Christmas decorations and lights.

“Our operator loves Christmas and he wanted to find a way to give back to the community in a way that , people didn’t have to come inside,” explained Perez.

She tells me they first started in 2021 when COVID-19 was at its peak. Initially, the goal was to alleviate stress from the pandemic during the holiday season.

“What better way to do that than light and give people the opportunity to come bring their families and still have some kind of hope in a dark time, because it was a pretty dark time. Every since then, we’ve just been doing it every year,” said Perez.

She says that last week, someone from Martinsville traveled all the way to Bonsack with his family just to see the lights. He isn’t the only one who was struck with this idea.

“They just like walk around or they’ll sit outside. They just say like, how awesome it is that we do this and that it brings them a lot of joy. Because Christmas to us, is a season, not just like one day. So if we can keep this up for the Christmas season, and bring joy to our community and give people something that they can come look at and enjoy and not have to pay anything for is awesome,” explained Perez.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matts Creek Fire... 11.21.23
More than half of the Matts Creek fire has been contained
Rain helps slow down Matts Creek Wildfire.
Firefighters say Matts Creek wildfire was human-caused
Two people were killed Wednesday in a crash in Wythe County, officials said.
Two killed in Wythe County crash
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash
Roanoke Shooting
No arrests made after two hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke shooting

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Wednesday, November 22 - Evening Outlook
Fire damage done along Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County on route to Big Island
Rain helps control Matts Creek wildfire
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
WDBJ7 Investigates: Roanoke Police Chief Deputy placed on administrative leave following reported false claims of military experience