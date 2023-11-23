Firefighters spend Thanksgiving working Matts Creek fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 300 firefighters are still working to contain and control the Matts Creek fire in Bedford and Rockbridge counties, though with this week’s rain, as of Thanksgiving Day, the fire is 84% contained after burning 11,020 acres (about 17 square miles). That’s according to information provided by the US Forest Service.

The cause of the fire, which began November 12 in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, is still undetermined, according to investigators, but they say it was not caused naturally.

In Thursday’s morning briefing, Troy Floyd, who manages planning operations for this fire, said crews continue to make progress containing the fire. Firefighters are checking for heat near containment lines and completing mitigation and repair work.

Floyd says as sunshine dries the fire area, people may continue to see smoke, and that stumps and snags may still be smoldering, but those are well inside the fire lines and don’t pose a threat to containment. Drones are helping to check for heat across the area.

Also, firefighters say the barricades have been moved slightly and the spring is now accessible from the Arnold’s Valley area off of Petite’s Gap Road.

