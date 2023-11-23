Call of shooting at Hotel Roanoke determined to be a hoax

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police gathered at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center Thursday morning for what has been determined to be a hoax about an active shooter, according to Roanoke Police and hotel management.

Police say they received a 911 call regarding an active shooter at the Hotel Roanoke early Thursday morning. Additional officers were already on duty downtown because of the annual Drumstick Dash, and responded to the hotel and searched it.

Officers found no evidence of a shooting or anyone injured, according to police, who say this appears to have been a false call with no danger to hotel occupants or anyone in the downtown area.

Police say, “The Roanoke Police Department takes these types of calls very seriously and investigates them to the fullest extent. We will continue to investigate this incident and place charges as appropriate for making a false 911 call.”

The Drumstick Dash was delayed while officers made sure the area was safe, but is set to continue as planned.

A post on the hotel’s Facebook page reads:

Roanoke City Police responded to a call about an active shooter on November 23 at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. Law enforcement determined this is a hoax and Hotel Roanoke Management has been informed by Hilton Worldwide that similar calls were perpetrated on other hotels in the past week.

The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center would like to thank the Virginia State Police, Roanoke City Police, Roanoke Fire & EMS for their quick response.

