Rain helps control Matts Creek wildfire

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Matts Creek Wildfire has burned more than 11 thousand acres and it is now more than half contained- thanks to Tuesday’s heavy rain.

The sky is now clear as the heavy smoke is almost entirely gone thanks to the three inches of rainfall. Firefighters say it gave them a sigh of relief.

“As firefighters were very happy with the rain that Mother Nature has provided to us, she’s been able to put more rain (water) on the fire in one day than we were able to put in nine,” said Resource Advisor Pete Irvine.

The soaking rain helped with containment of the fire. But the work is far from over. Irvine says a wildfire of this size does not go out quickly.

“We anticipate that as the weather dries out over the next few days, smoke will reemerge from the interior to the fire,” explained Irvine. “They’re not a threat to the fire line. We got personnel working on them.”

Fire officials say the Matts Creek Fire is the biggest fire in Bedford County history.

Due to the terrain and the size of the blaze, first responders used tactics not normally used in the wilderness.

“We use chainsaws, leaf blowers, portable pumps, and aircraft,” added Irvine. “We established fire lines.”

The next step for emergency personnel is to go in and repair any possible damage.

“We want to leave it in as natural a condition and rehab it to as natural condition as it was before the fire,” said Irvine.

As drier conditions are expected to return, the community is asked to be cautious.

“People have to remember, there’s still a burn ban in place, there are fire restrictions on the forest,” said Joe Mazzeo, a public information officer with the interagency incident management team. “People are going to be eager to get into some of their favorite places. But there will be hazards out there.”

The community can still expect traffic impacts as more than 300 firefighters will still be working in the area.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.