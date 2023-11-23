Rescue Mission of Roanoke Drumstick Dash is helping feed those in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Thanksgiving, which means a great feast was upon us—but before having those Thanksgiving meals, racers hit the streets of Roanoke for the annual Drumstick Dash.

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Drumstick Dash is a 5K run and family walk that happens every Thanksgiving Morning. This popular race attracts everyone in the family from the athletic types to the ones who want to take in the views with a stroll and even our four-legged friends.

But most importantly racers are moving their feet so others in need can eat this holiday season. The DASH benefits the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s dining services which provides the meals that the Rescue Mission serves annually.

” That is the purpose here. That its about getting food, shelter, medical service, addiction recovery all for those who are hurting in our community. What we see here every time we do this is, we see thousands of people. We see this sea of people from Roanoke and beyond that are there to help others that they see struggling in their community. They want to do something and this is how they do it,” said Drumstick Dash event Manager, Kevin Berry.

“It’s an annual event every year for me and its to move my feet so others can eat. It’s a great blessing to be able to feed others and also run these races year in and year out,” said runner, Marion Childress.

If you miss today’s event you can still donate at https://rescuemission.net/

