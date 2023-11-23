Thanksgiving Forecast: cold to start, then clear & sunny

No weather worries for Turkey Day

Cooler air builds in for the weekend

Trending dry through the extended forecast

THANKSGIVING FORECAST

This morning will feature a cold start with some light to moderate breezes. The combination may allow for some early morning wind chills in the low 30s at some of the Thanksgiving charity 5ks and fun runs. You may have to scrape some frost if you’re headed out early.

We’ll see lots of sunshine this afternoon. Locally we’ll end up mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. It will be a beautiful day for an afternoon walk or to throw the football around!

Overnight tonight, lows will be in the 30s. We could see some areas of patchy frost.

If you’re going Black Friday shopping, add a few extra layers in the morning! We’re expecting clearing conditions by the afternoon with highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING TRAVEL FORECAST

After Thanksgiving we’ll see fairly quiet conditions across most of the country. We’ll see some snow in the Rockies pushing east into the Midwest, but a good portion of the U.S. will be quiet.

Even if you’re traveling on Saturday most of the country remains quiet. We’ll still see some snow in the Rockies. Sunday we could see a few delays as that area of low pressure moves into the Mid-West.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretch, some of our hometowns are included in an Extreme Drought with most of our hometowns are under a Severe or Moderate drought.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

To sum it all up, the winter is expected to be nothing like last winter which was a bit of a disappointment for snow fans. While this year may not bring blockbuster storms, we are expecting a near-to-above average season for precipitation and snowfall along with above average warmth.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Chief meteorologist Brent Watts and Leo Hirsbrunner look at the factors at play this winter and what we may could expect for the months ahead when it comes to cold and snow.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

