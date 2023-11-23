Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Secena Foods is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue.

According to the company, the product may actually contain beef gravy as well as a soy allergen that is not declared on the label.

The recall only affects glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee stores.

Those with a soy allergy risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if consumers.

Seneca is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed Wednesday in a crash in Wythe County, officials said.
Two killed in Wythe County crash
Rain helps slow down Matts Creek Wildfire.
Firefighters say Matts Creek wildfire was human-caused
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash
Thanksgiving Forecast
Thanksgiving Forecast: cold to start, then clear & sunny
Jacob Foskey Mugshot
Roanoke man arrested for murder

Latest News

Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman and Dyatsy Oneal Coleman
Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina
Call of shooting at Hotel Roanoke determined to be a hoax
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday