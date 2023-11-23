WDBJ7 Investigates: Roanoke Police Chief Deputy placed on administrative leave following reported false claims of military experience

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police Department Chief Deputy David Morris resigned from RPD in October, after he was placed on administrative leave in August.

WDBJ7 Investigates has been working for months to find out why.

Soon after WDBJ7 first reported Morris had been placed on administrative leave, we began receiving reports that Morris had made false claims regarding his military experience, and how those claims may have led to promotions within the department.

Morris is a U.S Army veteran. However, he claimed on his RPD resume in his 2020 application for Police Captain he served as a Special Forces Green Beret, but that’s not supported by military records WDBJ7 received and reviewed.

WDBJ7 Investigates confirmed with an official source Morris’s claims of his military experience were a major factor for being placed on administrative leave.

Steve Antson is a representative of a group known as the Guardians of the Green Beret.

“We’re current and former Green Berets who expose those that fraudulently pretend they’re one of us,” Antson said.

He explained the organization obtained documents regarding Morris’s employment and claims of serving as a Green Beret from former RPD staff.

”He [Morris] says on his resume, he says he was a special forces communication sergeant, and served as an Arabic translator in the Middle East from 1992 to 2003,” Antson said. “All of those things are wrong.”

Antson explained the organization received at least seven separate emails from current and former RPD staff about Morris’s claims of being a Green Beret.

“If we receive one email from one person saying they verbally heard him claim to be a Green Beret, we usually don’t waste our time on it because it might be a personal issue between those two individuals,” Antson said. “We received a number of emails where he claimed to have been a Green Beret and gone through Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) school.”

Several emails state Morris used claims of his Special Forces military experience to “enhance his notoriety or skills set with respect to positions of greater authority and pay within the police department.”

According to a copy of Morris’s resume to RPD for the promotion of Captain in 2020, he listed his work experience as a Special Forces Communication Sergeant in the United States Army, which is classified as a Green Beret.

WDBJ7 Investigates obtained a copy of Morris’s military discharge papers from the Guardians of the Green Beret. It lists a lot of things, including Morris’s accolades, his military education and his overseas assignments. But nowhere in the documents WDBJ7 received does it state Morris completed the necessary training to become a Special Forces Green Beret.

An official with the U.S. Army Office of the Chief of Public Affairs confirmed they did not find that listing either in Morris’ military records.

“David Morris served as a Morse Interceptor (98H) and Signal Intelligence Analyst (98D) in the Regular Army from September 1992 to January 2001,” Bryce Dubee said.

Antson explained it’s important to distinguish being in the Special Forces and being a Green Beret.

“Many people can be in a special forces unit; it does not mean they are a Green Beret,” Antson said.

The Guardians of the Green Beret began investigating Morris in March. Antson told WDBJ7 Investigates he presented the findings to Morris over the phone a few months later. During a recorded phone call that is now posted on YouTube, Antston stated The Guardians have proof Morris lied about his time served in active combat.

“It’s completely my mistake, and I eat that all day long,” the response stated.

The phone call goes on to where Antston states on the call that Morris lied to RPD about his position in the Special Forces on his resume.

“That’s a typo mistake on there, that I should have fixed,” the response was. “That is my mistake, no doubt about that.”

The Guardians sent the recorded phone call to RPD’s acting chief in early August.

WDBJ7 first reported Morris was placed on administrative leave on August 14.

An official source confirmed to WDBJ7 Investigates that concerns over Morris’s claims of being a Green Beret was a major factor that led to his administrative leave, and ultimately, his resignation.

“These guys are taking the honor of people who, legitimately though blood sweat and tears, strive to be the best of the best,” Antson said.

During our months-long investigation, WDBJ7 has reached out to Morris numerous times to comment on these findings. He has not returned our multiple phone calls, emails or messages.

