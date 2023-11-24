Birthdays
BBB offers savvy shopping tips

BBB Serving Western Virginia offers savvy shopping tips for the holidays.
BBB Serving Western Virginia offers savvy shopping tips for the holidays.(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia wants to set you up for success this shopping season.

President Julie Wheeler joined Here @ Home to emphasize the importance of planning ahead.

She encouraged shoppers to do their homework, make a budget and stick to it.

Additionally, it is important to know the return and refund policies for your purchases and keep all receipts so if there are any unwanted gifts, you can get your money back.

Lastly, Wheeler reminded people not to get swept up and move too fast with shopping. Keep an eye out for fake websites by checking URLs and be mindful of deals that are too good to be true. She recommends using third-party payment apps like PayPal and never storing payment information, even on legitimate sites.

