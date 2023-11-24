Cloudy start to Black Friday, clear by afternoon

Some patchy frost is possible this morning

Cooler air builds in for Saturday

Trending dry through the extended forecast

FRIDAY FORECAST

If you’re going Black Friday shopping, add a few extra layers in the morning! We’ll start with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 30s. A few hometowns may notice patchy frost, so take a peak if you’re headed out bargain hunting early.

Skies will gradually clear some during the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Lows tonight will be in the 30s.

Black Friday forecast (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Remember to support small businesses this Saturday for Small Business Saturday!

Small Business Saturday (WDBJ Weather)

Colder air will work into the region Saturday which will feature the coldest air of the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 40s. We’ll notice clouds clearing out, and winds should be light if you’re putting up the outdoor decorations.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer (low 50s) with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Weekend Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND TRAVEL FORECAST

Post-Thanksgiving travelers will see fairly quiet conditions across most of the country to start the weekend. We’ll see some snow in the Rockies pushing east into the Midwest, but a good portion of the U.S. will be dry.

Saturday, a snowstorm will impact places like Denver and areas east of the Rockies. Sunday, travelers could see a few delays as that area of low pressure moves toward Chicago and Minneapolis bringing a light coating of snow. Elsewhere, dry conditions are expected across the eastern third of the country.

Traveling Saturday a good portion of the U.S. will be quiet. (WDBJ)

FIRST ALERT: INCREASED FIRE DANGER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Colder air will filter in behind the cold front Monday. Expect dropping temperatures throughout the day. There may even be some snow showers in the mountain locations. We’ll keep dropping to the mid/upper 20s to start out Tuesday morning. Highs during the afternoon will only be in the mid upper 40s.

Increasing wind gusts will only add to the chill in the air. Winds are expected to be in the 15-25 mph range.

Cold next week (WDBJ Weather)

Breezy conditions combined with low relative humidity means that we will have increased fire danger starting Monday.

Increased fire danger starting Monday (WDBJ Weather)

The chilly air will last into the middle of the week with near/below freezing mornings and below average highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

LATE NEXT WEEK

While a majority of the week stays dry, a few models have been suggesting the opportunity of a quick-moving disturbance developing in the south that may zip through late in the week. Other models continue the dry stretch. We’ll keep monitoring. If this materializes, it may bring a few showers around the Friday timeframe.

Stay shower potential next week (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretch, some of our hometowns are included in an Extreme Drought with most of our hometowns are under a Severe or Moderate drought.

We won’t see the impacts from Tuesday’s beneficial rain until next week.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

