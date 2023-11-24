Birthdays
Containment inches up on Matts Creek fire

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters continue working to contain and control the Matts Creek fire in Bedford and Rockbridge counties, with the fire 88% contained as of the morning of November 24, 2023 after burning 11,020 acres (about 17 square miles). That’s up from 84% Thursday, according to information provided by the US Forest Service.

The cause of the fire, which began November 12 in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, is still undetermined, according to investigators, but they say it was not caused naturally.

Friday is a day of transition, according to Planning Operator Troy Floyd, saying crews will continue to repair suppression work and ensure “we are taking care of the land.”

There is still some heat and pockets of vegetation burning within the containment lines. Firefighters continue to patrol those lines and check for any issues that need to be addressed, according to Floyd.

Click here for other stories about the Matts Creek fire.

Matts Creek Fire Map... 11.24.23
Matts Creek Fire Map... 11.24.23(US Forest Service)

