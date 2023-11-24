Dunn and Beekman power No. 24 Virginia past West Virginia 56-54 at Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Dunn scored 13 points and grabbed a rebound of teammate Reece Beekman’s missed free throw with 2.3 seconds left to secure No. 24 Virginia’s 56-54 victory over West Virginia in the third-place game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Beekman hit the first of two free throws and when his second attempt missed, Dunn snagged the long rebound with 0.4 seconds left and added another from the line for the Cavaliers. Beekman scored five of his 12 points in the final 2:41.

Jesse Edwards and Quinn Slazinski each scored 17 points for West Virginia.

