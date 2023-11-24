Family of Emma Compton Layne still seeking justice six years after her murder

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Family and friends are still seeking justice for Emma Compton Layne six years after her murder. They say they won’t give up until an arrest is made.

52-year-old Emma Layne went missing in June of 2017. Five months later, hunters found her remains in the woods near her home in Halifax County.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

“She was always laughing, always joking, always bringing everybody up, and never put nobody down,” said Ronda Phelps, Emma Layne’s old friend.

“Emma was a ball of sunshine,” said Shawna Krohn, Emma Layne’s sister. “She wasn’t perfect. None of us are, but she had a good heart. She helped anybody and everybody she could.”

Six years later, Layne’s killer has still not been arrested.

“I’m very, very disappointed. I think the ball got dropped. I don’t know whose court it’s in, but I wish somebody would pick it up and get to work on this because there’s a murderer running loose in Halifax County. Everybody should be concerned about that. We’ve got a small, teeny petite woman that was brutally murdered, and nobody’s doing anything. It doesn’t make sense to me,” added Phelps.

While the killer has not been charged or identified by law enforcement, Layne’s family has their suspicions.

“I would like for them to get on it. They know who killed her. Everybody knows who murdered Emma. I don’t get why he’s still sitting there,” said Phelps.

“I’m sorry that it’s taking me so long to get you justice, but I gave you my word June 23, 2017 that I will get you justice. I’m not giving up on you, my baby girl. I’m not giving up. I want them to arrest him. I know he murdered my baby sister,” said Krohn.

Emma’s sister says she plans to hold a vigil at the beginning of next year and a put up a billboard in March for her birthday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.