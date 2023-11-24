Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Father pleads guilty to death of infant in Bedford County

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.(Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for the death of his 2-month-old, according to Bedford County Circuit Court records.

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20 of Vinton, was arrested in 2022 on one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony child neglect.

Scheffler pleaded guilty November 21, 2023 and was sentenced to 30 years on the murder charge, with ten years suspended, plus five years probation. A ten-year sentence for child neglect was also handed down, and the sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning an active term of 20 years in prison.

Deputies were called to Saunders Road in the Bedford County area of Vinton in May 2022 about an unresponsive infant. The child was pronounced dead on scene after efforts at revival by paramedics and deputies.

The cause of death was not released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center
WATCH: Police respond to hoax shooting call in downtown Roanoke
Ashley Payne (L) and Steven Banks (R) mugshots
Two arrested after chase in Henry County
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
WDBJ7 Investigates: Roanoke Police Chief Deputy placed on leave following reported false claims of military experience
Black Friday forecast
Cloudy start to Black Friday, clear by afternoon
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old from North Carolina

Latest News

US Forest Service Matts Creek Briefing / 11.24.23
US Forest Service Matts Creek Briefing / 11.24.23
Fire damage done along Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County on route to Big Island
Containment inches up on Matts Creek fire
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Shop With Purpose This Holiday Season
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Shop With Purpose This Holiday Season
Fire Put Out Outside Hyatt Place
Fire Put Out Outside Hyatt Place