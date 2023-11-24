Fighters fighting the Matt’s Creek Blaze sat down for a Thanksgiving meal together

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) -The dozens of crews helping contain the Matt’s Creek fire took a break from fighting the blaze today to enjoy their holiday.

“We can kind of sit and just visit talk about our families, things that normally we aren’t doing on the day to day just because we’re busy working and we have an agenda and we’re focused and you can’t really veer from that you need to get the job done, said Rachel Nielsen, a RADO operator for the Matt’s Creek fire.

Nielsen works in the communications department unit and has been communicating with the firefighters that are working on the fire. Her job is track them all day, every day and make sure she knows exactly where they are at all times.

“It’s very, very rewarding, more rewarding for us than maybe people realize the kids came in, they brought cards for us, and they’re up in the gym. That was tender, it was really neat to see because you just don’t know, we’re invading their community, and you don’t know how they’re feeling,” said Nielsen.

Overall crews are saying the fire has ended good and the rain helped them “mop” the fire. A term used when the fire is not progressing, just hot. They say they are extremely thankful for the nearby communities outpouring of support even though it was a dark time.

“When you wake up and you see fire and you see 150 people, you know, scattered down, up and down the highway. It’s nervous for the residents,”,”explained Vicki Edge, the Field Operations Section Chief.

While fighting the Matt’s Creek fire, crews were able to bond through the experience.

“We really are kind of like a family and, and then also on the flip side, it’s kind of sad to see people be demobbed and heading out the door. We’ve made some new friends this week,” said Liz Struhar, Planning Section Chief Trainee.

