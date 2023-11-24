Flags to be lowered in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be lowered in Virginia in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died November 19, 2023 at age 96. Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, is in hospice care.

Her funeral is set for Wednesday, November 29.

The governor’s order reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Rosalynn Carter, First Lady of Georgia and First Lady of the United States. We honor her lifelong work, passion, and commitment as an advocate for women, caregivers of children and aging families, and the disabled and mental health communities.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, November 25, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset, on the day of interment.

Ordered on this, the 24th day of November, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

