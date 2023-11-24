Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

La De Da & 310 Rosemont talk holiday trends

Shop Local Showcase features style tips from La De Da and 310 Rosemont
Shop Local Showcase features style tips from La De Da and 310 Rosemont(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Downtown Roanoke boutiques are helping you find your style this holiday season.

La De Da & 310 Rosemont joined Here @ Home to talk about the latest fashion trends as we round out fall and head into the winter.

Both stores said sparkles and metallics are popular and red, burgundy, and cherry colors are popping up throughout their racks.

Also leather and faux leather pieces are catching their eye as well as the shearling details.

Check out the interview for a full look of styled ideas.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center
WATCH: Police respond to hoax shooting call in downtown Roanoke
Ashley Payne (L) and Steven Banks (R) mugshots
Two arrested after chase in Henry County
Roanoke PD Deputy Chief David Morris
WDBJ7 Investigates: Roanoke Police Chief Deputy placed on leave following reported false claims of military experience
Clouds stick around into the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s if you're headed out to...
Notable cool-down coming as we start the weekend
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old from North Carolina

Latest News

The cold air is moving back into the region for the start of the weekend.
Friday, November 24 - Weekend Outlook
BBB Serving Western Virginia offers savvy shopping tips for the holidays.
BBB offers savvy shopping tips
Rosalynn Carter
Flags to be lowered in honor of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Book No Further
Shop Local Showcase: Book No Further